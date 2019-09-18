Plane crashes near Madison County Airport in Ohio

A plane has crashed near the Madison County Airport, north of London in Ohio, Dayton Daily News reported citing the confirmation by Ohio dispatchers.

The state troopers have been requested to investigate the crash.

The plane crash was reported at the end of the runway at the airport, located on US 40 near state Route 38.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the crash is not known yet.

#BREAKING: State troopers are investigating a plane crash reported near the Madison County Airport, north of London, Ohio dispatchers confirm. More details to come. — Dayton Daily News (@daytondailynews) September 18, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.