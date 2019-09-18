Plane crashes near Madison County Airport in Ohio

International Development News
Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 18-09-2019 17:34 IST
A plane has crashed near the Madison County Airport, north of London in Ohio, Dayton Daily News reported citing the confirmation by Ohio dispatchers.

The state troopers have been requested to investigate the crash.

The plane crash was reported at the end of the runway at the airport, located on US 40 near state Route 38.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the crash is not known yet.

Further details are awaited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : United States
