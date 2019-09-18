Explosion at McDonogh School in Baltimore County; 2 adults,1 child injured

An explosion has occured at the McDonogh School campus in Owing Mills, according to Baltimore County Fire Department.

The officials said two adults have suffered non-life-threatening injuries and one child was also injured as a result of the incident.

The extent of the injuries is not known as of now.

Officials said there were reports of an explosion of the smoke tower. The fire department said collapse team personnel is evaluating the stability of the building.

The officials have advised to avoid the McDonogh Road as numerous Firefighters are responding to the situation.

#bcofd EXPLOSION// 8600 blk Mcdonogh Rd// FD crews enroute to reported explosion at the McDonogh School campus//Injuries have been reported//PIO enroute. DT0831 ^TF — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 18, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.