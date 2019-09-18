British Airways pilots cancel strike scheduled for Sept 27

The British Airways (BA) pilots have canceled a strike scheduled for September 27 over a pay dispute, the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) announced on Wednesday.

BALPA said the strikes on 9th and 10th September had demonstrated the anger and resolve of pilots. It was now time for a period of reflection before the dispute escalates further and irreparable damage is done to the brand.

The union said it hopes BA will now change its approach and negotiate seriously with a view to ending this dispute.

BALPA General Secretary, Brian Strutton, said, "Someone has to take the initiative to sort out this dispute and with no sign of that from BA the pilots have decided to take the responsible course. In a genuine attempt at establishing a time out for common sense to prevail, we have lifted the threat of the strike on the 27th September.

"BA passengers rightly expect BA and its pilots to resolve their issues without disruption and now is the time for cool heads and pragmatism to be brought to bear. I hope BA and its owner IAG show as much responsibility as the pilots."

BALPA said if BA refuses meaningful new negotiations, the union retains the right to announce further strike dates.