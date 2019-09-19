Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2019 15:10 IST
Watch: Massive fire breaks out at apartment complex in Austin

A massive fire broke out at an apartment complex under construction near 290 Frontage Road and Banister Lane in south Austin.

According to reports, the neighboring apartment complex was evacuated and some areas were left without power.

Multiple firefighters responded to the scene carrying out necessary operations to put out the fire.

According to the Austin Fire Department, the fire spread to buildings and vehicles nearby. Two of the occupied buildings were destroyed, and eight cars were burned.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

Huge flames and thick black smoke can be seen in a video posted on Twitter by a passerby.

Austin Energy said in a tweet, "As AFD continues to fight this fire, our crews are working to make sure the area is de-energized and safe for the firefighters. We've been able to restore power to nearly 800 customers. 266 customers will remain without power until the damaged poles/wire can be replaced."

Initially, as many as 1000 customers of Austin's community-owned electric utility were without power in south Austin as the fire had damaged nearby utility poles.

The officials from the Austin Energy said, "We currently have 1,000 customers without power due to this fire in south Austin."

"The fire has damaged several of our nearby utility poles in the area. We're working to isolate the circuit to restore power to some customers."

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

