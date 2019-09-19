Persecuted Pakistani Pashtun human rights activist Gulali Ismail safe in US

The persecuted Pakistani Pashtun human rights activist Gulali Ismail is safe in the United States, according to Humanists International. She has been on-the-run from the Pakistani authorities since her initial detention on October 2018. The organization confirmed she is on the track to be granted asylum in the United States.

Ismail who is also Humanists International Board member said, "I have arrived safely in the United States, and I am on track to get asylum here where I can be safe.

"The last few months have been awful. I have been threatened, harassed, and I am lucky to be alive.

"I need you to know how immensely grateful I am to all of you, and to the wider humanist family around the world; by continuing to raise my case and making sure that authorities in Pakistan could not forget about me.

"The work of Humanists International was key in making sure that the authorities in Pakistan were held to account. I am incredibly grateful to all of you who helped."

Gulalai Ismail was first detained in October 2018 by airport officials in Islamabad and her passport was held after attending a Humanists UK conference in the United Kingdom.

After being arrested on February 6, 2019, at an event protesting the murder of Pashtun rights activist Arman Loni earlier that month, she was the subject of a First information report in May 2019 by the Pakistan police accusing her of "seditious speeches and inciting people to attack state institutions".

She received a travel ban and was forced into hiding as fears for her safety escalated.

Speaking after the news, Humanists International CEO Gary McLelland said, "This is fantastic news. We have been working for almost a year to ensure Gulalai's safety, so this news could not be more welcome.

"Working with other humanist organizations, NGOs, governments, and international agencies, we were able to raise awareness of Gulalai's situation.

"This morning we celebrate this amazing news. However, later we will continue our important work to protect other humanists at risk around the world."