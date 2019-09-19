NJ Transit train collides with car near New Bridge Landing; 2 seriously injured

A New Jersey (NJ) Transit train has hit a car near New Bridge Landing in River Edge on Thursday morning. The car was badly damaged and two persons were seriously injured as a result of the incident and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

The train collided with the car at the Main Street crossing at around 7:30 am.

One of the two Pascack Valley Line rail service remains suspended in both directions between Spring Valley and New Bridge Landing due to a motor vehicle strike near New Bridge Landing. Rail shuttle service will operate between Anderson St. and Secaucus where transfers are available for service to Hoboken and PSNY.

Emergency responders were on the scene where firefighters worked to remove the vehicle's occupants.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.