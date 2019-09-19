International Development News
Red alert sirens activated in southern Israeli communities near Gaza

Devdiscourse News Desk Tel Aviv
Updated: 19-09-2019 21:06 IST
Multiple red alert sirens have been activated in some southern Israeli communities near Gaza strip, Israel Defense Forces said in a tweet.

The rocket sirens have been activated in Meflasim, Nir Am, Erez, Gabim, Sderot and Ibim, all of which are communities near the Gaza border.

There is no word yet on whether any rockets were actually fired and crossed into Israeli territory.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Israel
