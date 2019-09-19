Red alert sirens activated in southern Israeli communities near Gaza

Multiple red alert sirens have been activated in some southern Israeli communities near Gaza strip, Israel Defense Forces said in a tweet.

The rocket sirens have been activated in Meflasim, Nir Am, Erez, Gabim, Sderot and Ibim, all of which are communities near the Gaza border.

There is no word yet on whether any rockets were actually fired and crossed into Israeli territory.

הופעלה אזעקת צבע אדום בעיר שדרות, ביישוב איבים, בקיבוצים ארז, גבים, מפלסים וניר עם ובמכללת ספיר. הפרטים בבדיקה pic.twitter.com/HXBiAQ1QZp — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 19, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.