China: Truck rams into crowd in Hunan province; 10 killed, several injured

A truck has rammed into a crowd in Hunan Province in Central China on Sunday, Sputnik reported citing the transport police.

As many as ten people have been killed and 16 others have been injured as a result of the incident.

The incident occurred at around 8:40 a.m. local time on Sunday in the village of Zhenzhihua in Xiangtan City District when a truck loaded with gravel drove into a crowd of people.

All victims were sent to the nearest hospitals. The extent of the injuries of the victims is not known as of now.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.