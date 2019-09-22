Pittsburgh: Several people hospitalized, died after event on South Side

Several people have been hospitalized and died after an event or some sort of party on the South Side in Pittsburgh, officials from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said in a statement released on Sunday.

The police said it can confirm multiple hospitalizations and deaths adding that all the victims were wearing orange paper bands on their wrists.

The incident reportedly occurred at an apartment building at the South Side Works on Tunnel Boulevard.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police said they were still responding to the medical situation.

Police did not say what the cause of death was, nor did they mention how many victims were affected.

The officials have said if anyone who attended or has knowledge of a party or event in which guests were given orange wrist bands, please call Police at (412) 323-7141.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.