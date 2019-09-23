Watch: Major fire breaks out at Addison and Halstead streets in Cincinnati

A major fire has broken out at Addison and Halstead streets near the Clifton Heights neighborhood in Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday. The blaze, initially a two-alarm fire, has now risen to a three-alarm fire.

Fire crews were just ordered out of one home on Halstead because they fear it will come down.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

2 alarm fire in the 2500 blk of 2500 Addison St @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/41BTlHiCTO — Matthew Wood (@FOX19MattW) September 23, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.