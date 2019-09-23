Erskine Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing 'police incident'

The Erskine Bridge in west-central Scotland has been closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.

Road users have been asked to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes as heavy traffic approaches on both routes.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the closure at 11:15 this morning on social media.

Police Scotland Control Rooms responded to the news saying, "Due to an ongoing police incident, the southbound side of the ErskineBridge A898 is closed at present."

❗️NEW⌚️11:15#A898 Erskine Bridge has been CLOSED🚫 both ways due to a police incident. Heavy traffic on both approaches. Please #UseAltRoute@policescotland @ScotTranserv pic.twitter.com/JDJl6P0eoT — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 23, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.