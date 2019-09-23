International Development News
Erskine Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing 'police incident'

Edinburgh
23-09-2019 16:23 IST
Erskine Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing 'police incident'

The Erskine Bridge in west-central Scotland has been closed in both directions due to an ongoing police incident.

Road users have been asked to avoid the area if possible and use alternative routes as heavy traffic approaches on both routes.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the closure at 11:15 this morning on social media.

Police Scotland Control Rooms responded to the news saying, "Due to an ongoing police incident, the southbound side of the ErskineBridge A898 is closed at present."

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
