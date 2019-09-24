Shelter-in-place order issued for Taylor Mill residents amid police activity

A shelter-in-place order was issued on Tuesday for the residents of in a section of Taylor Mill in Kenton County. They were asked to stay indoors while police served a warrant in the area.

The order was lifted after the person in question was arrested by the police. They would not release details on why the person was being arrested.

Residents said they received calls around 6 a.m. advising them to stay where they were and stay away from windows and to keep the lights off.

The advisory was issued for residents in the 5500 block of Taylor Mill Road at Wolf Road.

The area impacted was Jefferson Place to Saint Matthews Circle to Wolf Road.