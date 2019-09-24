International Development News
6 Muslim Brotherhood members killed in Cairo

Devdiscourse News Desk Cairo
Updated: 24-09-2019 16:55 IST
As many as six members of the Muslim Brotherhood were killed in the Egyptian capital Cairo, Asharq Al-Awsat English reported citing the Interior Ministry of Egypt.

The members were killed in an exchange of fire with the police during a raid on their headquarters in 6th of October City of Giza governorate in Cairo.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Egypt Arab Rep
