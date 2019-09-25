Watch: Fire breaks out at Fisher Mall in Quezon City of Philippines - report

A fire has broken out in Quezon City of Philippines, CNN Philippines reported citing first responders.

The blaze has reached a 3 alarm level.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

JUST IN: Fire hits Fisher Mall in Quezon City. The blaze is now on 3rd alarm, according to first responders. 📷: Gerbermine Lacsamana pic.twitter.com/GRl4AWJl7U — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) September 25, 2019

A significant number of fire trucks can be seen in an unverified video posted on Twitter.

What's happening sa fisher mall, QC???? Sobrang dami ng fire trucks and ambulance????? pic.twitter.com/3ws6Qel0I1 — chönky lüv (@ailamae12) September 25, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.