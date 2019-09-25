Watch: Fire breaks out at Fisher Mall in Quezon City of Philippines - report

International Development News
Devdiscourse News Desk Manila
Updated: 25-09-2019 21:49 IST
A fire has broken out in Quezon City of Philippines, CNN Philippines reported citing first responders.

The blaze has reached a 3 alarm level.

There are no reports of injuries as of now.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

A significant number of fire trucks can be seen in an unverified video posted on Twitter.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Philippines
