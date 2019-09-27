Indian Army helicopter crashes in Bhutan, 2 pilots dead

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed into a hill near Younphula Domestic Airport in Bhutan on Friday afternoon, news agency ANI reported citing Indian Army sources.

Two persons have been killed as a result of the incident. Both the victims, an Indian and a Bhutanese were pilots of the chopper.

The Indian Army pilot who died in the crash was of Lt Col (Lieutenant colonel) rank while the other was a Bhutanese Army pilot training with the Indian Army.

Indian Army Spokesperson, Col Aman Anand said, the helicopter went out of radio and visual contact soon after 1 pm. It was en route from Khirmu (Arunanchal Pradesh) to Younphula on duty.

Ground Search and Rescue (SAR) operation was launched immediately from Younphula. The wreckage has been located. Indian Air Force and Army Helicopters SAR were also launched.

The helicopter was approaching Younphula to land when the accident happened. The weather around the time of the accident was reported to be bad with thick fog reducing visibility.