Watch: Huge fire breaks out at Haramain train station in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

A huge fire has broken out at Al-Haramain train station on Sunday in Jeddah city of Saudi Arabia. State-owned Al Arabiya TV said the fire broke out at 12:35 local time (0935 GMT).

There are no reports of people being injured as of now.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, reports say.

Firefighters have arrived at the scene and are trying to extinguish the fire, according to media reports.

Plumes of thick black smoke can be seen emanating from the roof of the station in a video shared on Twitter.

The Haramain high-speed railway, also known as the Western railway or Mecca–Medina high-speed railway, is a 453-kilometer-long (281 mi) high-speed inter-city rail transport system in Saudi Arabia.

It links the Muslim holy cities of Medina and Mecca via King Abdullah Economic City, using 449.2 kilometers (279.1 mi) of mainline and a 3.75-kilometer (2.33 mi) branch connection to King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA), in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

The 6.7 billion euro ($7.3 billion), 450 km (280 miles) line was opened in September last year.

The station is part of efforts to boost tourism revenue as the country seeks to shed its dependence on oil exports.