Watch: Massive fire breaks out at T-Jetty in Male, 5 hospitalized

A massive fire has broken out on Monday at a port in Male, the capital of Maldives. According to reports, two fuel bowsers and a speedboat caught fire at T-Jetty, the south-western harbor of Male City.

Five people have been injured and taken to the hospital with burns. The police report that one of them sustained extensive burn injuries and is in critical condition.

Firefighters have controlled the fire on the speedboat. However, fuel bowsers continue to burn.

Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) firefighters were dispatched to control the fire.

Efforts are being made to move other boats away from the burning speedboat as a safety precaution.

The cause of the fire was not known immediately.

Large flames and thick black plumes of smoke can be seen rising from a boat-like structure in an unverified video posted on Twitter.

Scary and unfortunate fire in the port at Villingili Ferry Terminal in #Male #maldives pic.twitter.com/d3esW0HKuN — Mahmoud Dasser (@Mdasser) September 30, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.