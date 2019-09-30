18 dead, several injured as bus overturns in Ambaji town of Gujarat

At least 21 people have died and several others have been injured on Monday after a bus overturned in Ambaji town of Gujarat, ANI news agency reported citing Ajit Raijan, Superintendent of Police (SP).

The bus was reportedly carrying around 50 passengers when it overturned near Trishuliya Ghat.

A team of 108 (ambulance services) and the police arrived at the accident site. The police with the help of the local people made efforts to rescue the trapped people.

There were no reports immediately available about the extent of injuries.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

He said in a tweet, "Deeply anguished and pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic bus accident in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

"Have spoken to the state and local authorities, they are doing everything possible to help the people in need.

"My deepest condolences. May the injured recover at the earliest."

Ajit Raijan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Banaskantha on bus accident in the district: Death toll in the incident has risen to 21. #Gujarat — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

In a separate incident today, five people were killed when their SUV rammed into a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway on Monday morning.

The accident took place around 7.30 am when the SUV (sports utility vehicle) hit the truck from its rear side while trying to overtake it near Ahmedabad on the Expressway.

Five occupants of the SUV, including its driver, were killed in the mishap.