Hong Kong MTR suspends all train services as protests continue

Hong Kong riot police fired tear gas in New Territories districts of Tsuen Wan and Sha Tin as demonstrators fan out across the city on Tuesday, according to media reports.

Some reports also suggest that the Tsuen Wan MTR Line is also temporarily suspended but it could not be immediately confirmed.

Hong Kong was in a state of unprecedented lockdown on Tuesday, with barricades in the city center, shuttered stores, and a heavy police presence, as authorities scrambled to ensure protests do not overshadow China's National Day celebrations in Beijing.

Update 1:The Hong Kong government has ordered everyone to evacuate the Legislative Council complex immediately, Reuters reported. Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that authorities are also using "blue water cannon" as the situation worsens in Hong Kong on China's National Day.

Update 2: Hong Kong rail operator MTR Corp has closed all train services, Reuters reported.

