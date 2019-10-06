Baghdad Provincial Council votes unanimously to dismiss governor

Baghdad Provincial Council has voted unanimously in favor of dismissing the current governor of Baghdad Falah Al Jazairi, according to Iraqi TV. The council has reportedly begun accepting candidates for the position.

The capital city Baghdad has been plagued by violent protests in recent days by the unsatisfied people over unemployment, corruption among other things. that have left dozens dead.

At least 18 people were killed in clashes between anti-government protesters and police in Baghdad overnight, according to police and medical sources, as the cabinet tried to appease public anger over corruption and unemployment with a new reform plan.

The scale of the protests, in which nearly 100 people have died since Tuesday, has taken the authorities by surprise.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.