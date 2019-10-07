Large fire near East Sahara Avenue and 6th Street in Las Vegas

A large fire has broken out near East Sahara Avenue and 6th Street in Las Vegas on Monday morning. Firefighters could be seen battling active flames at a structure near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Heavy fire and smoke were witnessed when Las Vegas Fire and Rescue arrived at the site. One person has suffered injuries and has been sent to the hospital with a critical burn. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said the fire was reported just after 5:50 a.m.

There were no immediate reports available about the cause of the fire.

F3H TOC: 5:53AM. E Sahara / S 6th St. house fire, heavy fire & smoke on arrival, crews attacking, water on the fire, 1 critical burn victim to hospital, cause U/I, PIO1 enroute. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 7, 2019

