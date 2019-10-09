Gunman opens fire near synagogue in Germany; 2 dead, several injured

At least two persons have died after a gunman reportedly opened fire on Wednesday afternoon in Germany, Halle Police said in a tweet. According to reports, multiple other people have also been injured in the shooting incident that believed to have happened outside a synagogue in the area of Halle.

The suspected shooter is on the run, according to the police. The people in the area have been asked to stay in their apartments as the police are on the lookout for the perpetrator

There was no information immediately available about the extent of the injuries.

Nach ersten Erkenntnissen wurden zwei Personen in #Halle getötet. Es fielen mehrere Schüsse. Die mutmaßlichen Täter sind mit einem Fahrzeug flüchtig. Wir fahnden mit Hochdruck und bitten die Bevölkerung in ihren Wohnungen zu bleiben. #hal0910 — Polizei Halle (Saale) (@Polizei_HAL) October 9, 2019

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.