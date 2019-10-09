International Development News
Gunman opens fire near synagogue in Germany; 2 dead, several injured

Devdiscourse News Desk Berlin
Updated: 09-10-2019 16:56 IST
At least two persons have died after a gunman reportedly opened fire on Wednesday afternoon in Germany, Halle Police said in a tweet. According to reports, multiple other people have also been injured in the shooting incident that believed to have happened outside a synagogue in the area of Halle.

The suspected shooter is on the run, according to the police. The people in the area have been asked to stay in their apartments as the police are on the lookout for the perpetrator

There was no information immediately available about the extent of the injuries.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

