India opens Siachen glacier for tourists

The Indian government has opened the Siachen glacier, which is often called the world's highest battlefield, for tourists on Monday, news agency ANI reported. There had been rumors that the area would be made open for the public ever since the Indian Army has removed 130 tonnes of solid waste from the Siachen glacier as part of a mega drive to protect the eco-system of the region.

"From Siachen Base Camp to Kumar Post, entire area has been opened for tourism purposes," Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said.

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 12,000 ft in the Karakorum range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds. Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.