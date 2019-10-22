Children 'stranded' in schools in Balakot area as Pakistan target civilians - report

Dozens of children have been "stranded" in their schools in the Balakot area due to shelling along the Indian border on Tuesday, Times Now reported. The report also said that 2 civilians have been injured due to the shelling reportedly from the Pakistan side.

Earlier in the day, it was being reported that Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Balakot sector of Mendhar.

#Breaking | Shelling underway at Balakot sector, J&K. Pak targets innocent civilians again. Sources: Children stranded inside school; 2 civilians injured. TIMES NOW's Pradeep Dutta with more details. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/umQ60Ws5SP — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 22, 2019

Update: The firing from Pakistan's side was stopped at 2:00 pm, news agency ANI reported.

