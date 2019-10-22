International Development News
Children 'stranded' in schools in Balakot area as Pakistan target civilians - report

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 22-10-2019 15:24 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of children have been "stranded" in their schools in the Balakot area due to shelling along the Indian border on Tuesday, Times Now reported. The report also said that 2 civilians have been injured due to the shelling reportedly from the Pakistan side.

Earlier in the day, it was being reported that Pakistan had violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Balakot sector of Mendhar.

Update: The firing from Pakistan's side was stopped at 2:00 pm, news agency ANI reported.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

