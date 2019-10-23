Saint-Raphael: One arrested after museum incident

A man is holed up at a museum in southern France commune of Saint-Raphael on Wednesday and "threatening" messages in Arabic are reportedly written on the building's walls, AFP reported. Local police have confirmed to Reuters that they are carrying out an operation in Saint-Raphael.

Local police have said that elite "raid" police are carrying out the operation at the museum, according to Reuters.

#BREAKING Man holed up at museum in southern France, threatening messages in Arabic: police pic.twitter.com/68QhyPLAUB — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 23, 2019

French media said it was unclear if the man was armed or if there were any hostages.

Update: French police have said that a man has been arrested at the Saint-Raphael museum.