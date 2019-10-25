Russian soldier kills 7 other soldiers at military base in far-east - Interfax

A Russian soldier has shot dead 7 other soldiers in a military base in the far-eastern region of the country, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing a source. The news agency also reported that the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the incident and said that 8 people have died. The conscript turned his gun on his fellow soldiers after having a nervous breakdown, the ministry was quoted as saying.

The soldier who killed other soldiers has reportedly been detained.

Further details awaited.