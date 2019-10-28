Sopore: Grenade attack near bus stand; 9 people injured

Six civilians were injured in a grenade attack near a bus stand in Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, police said. The attack comes ahead of a visit to Kashmir of a delegation of Members of European Union Parliament.

On October 26, six personnel of CRPF sustained serious injuries after suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at the Karan Nagar police station. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the information is preliminary and more details are currently awaited.

The attack in Sopore comes just a couple of days after suspected terrorists lobbed a grenade at the Karan Nagar police station in Srinagar. At least 6 personnel were injured in the attack in Srinagar with head constable of CRPF sustaining serious injuries.

Update: 9 people have been injured due to the blast near the bus stand in Sopore, ANI news agency reported. While some media reports have said that the toll of people injured is higher, the reports could not immediately be confirmed.