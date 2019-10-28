Mandarin High School returning to normal classes after bomb threat

Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida has been put under lockdown on Monday after it received a bomb threat. The school administration has said that all the students and staff are safe.

The school has also urged people not to come to school at this time as police are at the spot and are still investigating.

A staging area for parents has been established at Christ's Church Mandarin, 6045 Greenland Road.

Mandarin High School is a public high school and is a part of Duval County Public Schools district. It is one of the largest high school in Duval County following Sandalwood High School.

Update: The school has been cleared and students are returning to their normal classes.