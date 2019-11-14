International Development News
Disability Action Plan 2019–23 moves towards inclusive New Zealand

“The Action Plan was designed by disabled people, their family and supporters, the disability sector and government agencies. It will ensure that disabled people’s priorities are this Government’s priorities,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

The Action Plan has 25 work programs across government agencies that have an explicit focus on improving outcomes for disabled people. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

"The new Disability Action Plan 2019–2023 moves us towards the inclusive and accessible New Zealand that this government has committed to," Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni announced today.

"As Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says, this Government is committed to improving the wellbeing of all New Zealanders and today's plan highlights how we will do that with and for disabled people.

The Action Plan has 25 work programs across government agencies that have an explicit focus on improving outcomes for disabled people.

Some examples of programs:

Improve accessibility across the New Zealand housing system – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Kāinga Ora.

Development of a Disability Employment Action Plan - Ministry of Social Development

Development of an Early Learning Strategic Plan – Ministry of Education

Improve access to quality healthcare and health outcomes – Ministry of Health

Disability awareness programme for bus drivers – New Zealand Transport Agency

Data collection on disabled people and ensuring they're involved in decision making that affects them, are also key parts of the new action plan.

President of Blind Citizens Dr. Jonathan Godfrey welcomes the new Disability Action Plan 2019–2023 and the willingness of government agencies and officials to work with disabled people to ensure that the programs of work actually work for disabled people.

"Yesterday would have been good, but we welcome the commitment of today to progress the programs of work in the Action Plan so that we increasingly have the same opportunities as all other New Zealanders," Jonathan Godfrey said.

Carmel Sepuloni thanks the Disabled People's Organisations Coalition and all the other disabled people and their families and supporters for their contributions to the new Disability Action Plan.

The Action Plan will be monitored and government agencies will report on progress every six months.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

