Iraqis forces open fire on protesters; at least 8 killed - medics

Iraqis forces open fire on protesters; at least 8 killed - medics
Anti-government protests in Iraq Image Credit: ANI

At least eight Iraqi anti-government protesters were killed early on Thursday as security forces opened fire to disperse a demonstration in the southern city of Nassiriya, medical sources said. Another 22 people were wounded, the sources said. They said the incident took place before dawn on Thursday.

The protests that began in Baghdad on October 1 and have spread through southern cities are the most complex challenge facing the Shi'ite-dominated ruling class that has controlled state institutions and patronage networks since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein. Young, mostly Shi'ite protesters say politicians are corrupt, beholden to foreign powers - especially Iran - and blame them for a failure to recover from years of conflict despite relative calm since the defeat of Islamic State in 2017.

