International Development News
Development News Edition

Priyanka Reddy's case draws attention to increasing violence against women in India

The brutal murder case of Priyanka Reddy comes just a few days after India observed International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women and draws attention towards heinous violent and abusive crimes that women of the country are put through.

Priyanka Reddy's case draws attention to increasing violence against women in India
Image Credit: UN Women

The burnt body, identified as that of a woman veterinary doctor Priyanka Reddy, was found on Thursday at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. As per the preliminary probe, police suspect that Reddy was sexually assaulted.

The brutal murder case has sparked outrage among people with thousands of people taking to Twitter to seek justice for Priyanka Reddy.

The incident comes just a few days after India observed International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women and draws attention towards heinous violent and abusive crimes that women of the country are put through.

Here are some spine-chilling facts about violence against women in India:

  • As per the report in The Lancet in 2014, nearly 2.75 crore women in the country are severely affected by sexual violence of one sort or the other.

  • According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2017 (the latest data available), 33,658 women were raped which means that a woman was raped every 16 minutes and this data only includes the rape cases that were registered.

  • According to International Men and Gender Equality Survey (IMAGES), as much as 65 percent of Indian men surveyed believe women should tolerate violence in order to keep the family together, and women sometimes deserve to be beaten.

  • The IMAGES findings also reveal that 24 percent of Indian men surveyed had committed sexual violence at some point in their lives.

  • Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code defines rape as sexual intercourse without consent and against the will of a woman. But an exception to Section 375 says sexual intercourse by a man with his wife, who is 15 or above, is not rape even if it is without her consent and against her will.

  • A UN report in 2018 noted that available data on dowry-related killings from the National Crime Records Bureau indicate that female dowry deaths account for 40 to 50 percent of all female homicides recorded annually in India.

In a generation where women are fighting for equalism, violence against women is alarming in India. The Priyanka Reddy case redirects attention to ever-growing concern about women's safety in India.

If you're facing any kind of physical, mental or verbal violence by anybody in your family, please call the Women's Helpline Number on 1091, 181 or 100.

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emery axed as Arsenal boss after worst run in decades

London, Nov 29 AFP Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal manager Friday after less than two years in charge and with the club without a win in seven games, their worst run since 1992. The 48-year-old Spaniard was fired following the 2-1 home def...

West Indies trying to adapt to Indian pitches: Rutherford

Gearing up for next months T20 series, West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford on Friday said his team has been trying to adapt to the Indian pitches and would look to put up a good show against India. The three-match T20 series starts ...

NCW requests action against police officers who didn't help Hyderabad doctor's father on time

The National Commission for Women NCW on Friday demanded strict action against the police officials who reportedly refused to help the father of the alleged rape and murder victim in Hyderabad. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has assured assis...

We are in a virtual free-fall: Cong on GDP growth slip

The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the BJP government over the GDP growth falling to 4.5 per cent, and said this is the lowest GDP recorded in six years. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that for the BJP, the GDP wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019