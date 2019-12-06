Slovakia gas explosion: At least 5 killed in Presov; building at risk of collapse

A gas explosion at a multi-story apartment block in the eastern Slovak town of Presov has killed at least 5 people, rescuers said on Friday. There were several people trapped on the roof of a 12-story building as the building is on the verge of collapse after the explosion caused a fire, rescuers said.

Alena Krcova, a spokeswoman for the rescue services, said dozens of people may have been injured. Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini is heading for the site.

