GE to provide generation equipment for Azito’s power plant in Côte d’Ivoire

GE (GE.com) has been Selected to Provide Generation Equipment, and 20-Year Services for Azito's Phase IV Extension Combined-Cycle Power Plant in Côte d'Ivoire; Once Phase IV Extension is Complete, the power plant is expected to generate approximately 710 Megawatts (MW), representing 30% of power in Côte d'Ivoire

GE (NYSE: GE) announced today that it has been selected by Azito Energie S.A. (Azitoenergie.com/fr) to provide gas turbine technology and services for Azito phase IV power plant, located in the Yopougon district of Abidjan in Côte d'Ivoire. The extension of the power plant will generate 253 megawatts (MW) and will play a significant role in supporting the country's energy plan.

"We have a long-standing relationship with GE and are thrilled that the Azito phase IV power plant, will also be one of the most efficient power plants in the region and will serve as a model for the development of similar power projects in Africa", said Luc Aye, Managing Director, Azito Energie S.A. "Providing reliable and sustainable power is a priority for us. Our plant makes use of Côte d'Ivoire's supplies of natural gas and with this expansion, we will continue to contribute significantly to the country's energy security and stability".

Under this contract, GE will supply its GT13E2 gas turbine in combined-cycle configuration, one heat recovery steam generator, one steam turbine generator, condenser, and associated systems and maintenance services for 20 years.

GE's GT13E2 gas turbine offers industry-leading efficiency in the E-class segment. It delivers power and performance while offering a flexible extended maintenance concept that reduces operating costs while saving fuel. Upon completion of the Azito phase IV extension, the entire power plant is expected to generate approximately 710MW, representing up to 30% of the nations' power supply.

"GE has been committed to the development of Côte d'Ivoire's power sector and plays a critical role in laying the foundational infrastructure needed to build a modern economy," said Elisee Sezan, CEO of GE's Gas Power business in sub–Saharan Africa. "We are honored to continue to support Azito Energie, with our offering of the full range of local capabilities, expertise, and unique power generation solutions".

Since 1999, GE has provided maintenance services at Azito power plant, with the first combined-cycle power plant connected to the grid in 2015. Earlier this year, GE announced the successful execution of GE's MXL2 upgrade solution for the GT13E2 gas turbines at Azito III site (bit.ly/2SnIfMj), as part of a contract which will increase the power plant's production by 30MW, equivalent power for up to 24,000 homes.

(With Inputs from APO)

