Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-OPEC+ panel recommends deeper oil cut, awaits nod from Russia -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 03:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 03:12 IST
UPDATE 6-OPEC+ panel recommends deeper oil cut, awaits nod from Russia -sources

An OPEC+ technical panel has recommended a provisional cut in oil output of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) in response to the coronavirus' impact on energy demand as it awaits Russia's final position on the proposal, three sources said.

The Joint Technical Committee (JTC) is not a decision-making body but does advise the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+. The panel has also recommended extending the current output cuts of 2.1 million bpd until the end of 2020, two sources said.

OPEC+ is currently cutting output by 1.7 million bpd, with Saudi Arabia pledging to voluntarily hold its output to 400,000 beneath its quota, bringing the total effective cuts to 2.1 million bpd, or about 2 percent of global supply. The current OPEC+ agreement expires in March. OPEC and its allies led by Russia produce more than 40 percent of global oil and the new proposed cut would constitute around 0.6 percent of global supply.

OPEC+ ministers have not decided on further action, but the recommendation on Thursday by all the members of the JTC, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, would signal progress towards a decision. "The recommendation is for a cut of 600,000 bpd. Russia has asked for more time for consultations," one of the sources said.

Another OPEC source said the proposed output cut of 600,000 bpd, if agreed by all members, will start immediately and continue until June. "The 600,000 bpd has taken into consideration the expected return of Libya oil production and all scenarios for oil demand growth," the second source said, adding that the proposed cut was enough to counter the expected drop in oil demand due to the coronavirus.

The OPEC+ ministers have yet to decide on whether to bring forward their upcoming policy meeting to February from March 5-6, the sources said. The JTC panel extended its meeting into a third day on Thursday after Russia voiced its opposition to a deeper supply cut and was instead suggesting an extension of current cuts.

In previous years, Russia has regularly signalled opposition to OPEC before ultimately agreeing on policy during formal meetings. Oil prices have fallen by more than $11 a barrel this year to $55, alarming producers.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader, and other OPEC members are worried that the continued spread of the virus could hit oil demand and prices further, the sources said. OPEC sources said the meeting was unlikely to be brought forward unless there was general agreement on the need to reduce output further.

While OPEC countries such as Iraq, OPEC's second-largest producer, have voiced support for any agreement that would stabilise the market, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he could not say for sure whether it was time to tighten output further. The economic slowdown resulting from the virus outbreak is expected to reduce 2020 global demand growth by 300,000-500,000 bpd, or roughly 0.5%, BP Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures lost 35 cents to settle at $54.93 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 20 cents to settle at $50.95 a barrel. (Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Barbara Lewis, David Evans and Daniel Wallis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Times closes 2019 with profit, lifts subscription prices

New York, Feb 7 AFP The New York Times said Thursday it closed the books for 2019 with higher profits as it unveiled plans to boost the cost of digital subscriptions which are seen as a key to the newspapers future. Profits rose 24 percent ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. House Democrats propose electric vehicle charging network

Two U.S. lawmakers on Thursday unveiled legislation that would create a nationwide electric vehicle EV charging network to promote the shift from gasoline-powered vehicles and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Democratic Representatives Andy...

Brazilian judge holds off indicting U.S. journalist Greenwald

A federal judge indicted a group of Brazilians accused of hacking the phones of prosecutors in the countrys biggest corruption case on Thursday, but held off accepting charges against U.S. journalist Glenn Greenwald, who published leaked in...

Japanese fashion designer Shoji launches collection inspired by Mongol Empire

Japanese fashion designer, Tadashi Shoji, launched his 2020 FallWinter collection in New York on Thursday, in a show inspired by the Mongol Empire. The U.S.-based designer said the empire - which was founded by Genghis Khan and controlled m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020