Libya's oil production at 120,568 bpd as of Feb. 28 - NOC
Libya's oil production stood at 120,568 barrels per day (BPD) as of Friday, the National Oil Corporation said. The NOC statement added that losses from an oil blockade in the country exceeded $2.3 billion.
Forces allied to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar closed major oil ports and fields more than a month ago in a power-play with the Tripoli-based government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Libya
- National Oil Corporation
- Khalifa Haftar
- Tripoli
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Haftar's forces in Libya ban U.N. flights to embattled capital
Libya has world’s largest uncontrolled ammunitions stockpile: UNMAS
UN Security Council passes resolution to stop rising violence in Libya
Libya closes Tripoli's Mitiga airport after missiles fired
New clashes in Libya despite UN ceasefire call