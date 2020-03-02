Maha: Aurangabad firms to move court over MPCB notices

Some 140 companies in Aurangabad which got notices from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and told to pay fines totaling Rs 89 crore plan to approach court, said a functionary of Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture on Monday. While 72 companies were penalised Rs 1 crore each, one firm has been asked to pay Rs 50 lakh and 67 smaller units have to give Rs 25 lakh each, CMIA president Giridhar Kumar Sanaganeria told PTI.

"The CEPI (Comprehensive Environmental Pollution Index) score on which the pollution report is based is of the year 2018. Industries here have made many changes and have already taken corrective measures to curb pollution," he said. "Nearly 50 per cent of the firms that have got MPCB notices have come together to move court," he claimed.

An MPCB official, meanwhile, said the notices were being reviewed..

