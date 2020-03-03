Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill seeking to curb damage to properties during protests in Arunachal passed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 16:53 IST
Bill seeking to curb damage to properties during protests in Arunachal passed
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to curb damage to public and private properties during agitational programs in the state. The Arunachal Pradesh Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Bill was passed by voice votes after hours of discussion.

Members cutting across party lines supported the bill. During the discussion, Home Minister Bamang Felix said the reason for bringing the legislation is to fix the responsibilities of those who destroy properties during bandhs or other agitational programs.

After the bill becomes an Act, it will not curtail the rights of the people to launch democratic movements, the minister said. The government will consider the suggestions given by the members, said Felix who introduced the bill on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Peugeot maker says UK factory plans dependent on Brexit talks

Peugeot maker PSA does not expect to make a call before the end of 2020 on whether to keep its British factory at Ellesmere Port running, depending on how Brexit talks evolve, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Tuesday.The French carmak...

China doctors seek tougher discharge criteria after positive coronavirus tests

Worrying cases of recovered coronavirus patients in China testing positive again for the infection have raised questions among doctors about the criteria being used for discharging people from hospital.China has seen 80,000 cases of the cor...

Textile mills body SIMA hails CCI initiative on cotton bulk

The Southern India Mills Association SIMA on Tuesday thanked Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani for volume based bulk discounts offered by the Cotton Corporation of India for the stock of cotton season 2018-19 and protecting the interests ...

Reach of "fake news" during 2016 US presidential elections overstated: Study

The reach of untrustworthy fake news websites during the 2016 US presidential elections, and speculation about the prevalence of exposure to them during the campaign has been overstated, according to a study. The research, published in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020