Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus scare: Demand for masks, sanitisers shoot up, shortage at stores

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 22:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 22:03 IST
Coronavirus scare: Demand for masks, sanitisers shoot up, shortage at stores

Amid a coronavirus scare in Delhi-NCR, the demand for surgical and N95 masks increased manifold in Noida on Tuesday with some people claiming they were being sold at rates much higher than the actual cost. People claimed surgical masks which usually sell for Rs 10 were being sold for Rs 40 or higher, and N95 masks which sell for around Rs 150 were being sold for up to Rs 500.

"They had run out of the recommended N95 masks so I had to buy the surgical mask," Prince Tyagi, a senior manager at a private firm in Sector 62, said. People also complained about shortage of hand sanitising gel in the market.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chemists Association President Anoop Khanna said the demand shot up around 10 am after news of suspected coronavirus cases in Noida started doing rounds on news and social media. "If a pharmacy sold 10-15 masks daily on an average, today the demand went up to 100. Several retailers went out of stock in Noida and Greater Noida, while wholesalers too had a tough time meeting the demand," Khanna told PTI.

He said there was a huge demand, especially for N95 masks, recommended by healthcare experts for prevention against viruses. He added the demand for masks and panic among people due to the novel coronavirus is more than what was witnessed during peak air pollution around Diwali.

"I haven't seen such panic and demand for masks in my 40 years in this industry," Khanna added. Sushil Jain, president of Noida's Sector 18 market, said he got to know of several pharmacies selling masks at rates higher than the MRP, and suggested government's interference to regulate the prices in a situation like this.

"The is the simple principle of demand and supply. And in situations like these when panic binds people the tendency of hoarding also goes up. Thus happens at every level, customers, retailers, wholesalers," Jain said. "The government should have a system wherein the prices and supply of essential products in a situation like this could be controlled," he added.

Sanjay Gupta, who has two pharmacies in Sector 27 and Sector 37, said people kept visiting his shops all throughout the day leading to shortage of both masks as well as hand sanitizers. "Till yesterday I was selling an average 12-13 masks, but today I have sold around 200. All stocks cleared and there is a shortage now. Same is with hand sanitizers, we have run out of supply and so have several other pharmacies," Gupta said.

Two private schools in Noida were shut on Tuesday after the father of one of their students tested positive for the new coronavirus, while several people, including his family members, were quarantined. The district health department sent samples of six people including three children and three adults for coronavirus test. Reports were awaited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Raj: Army chopper makes precautionary landing in Jodhpur

An Army helicopter made a precautionary landing in an agriculture field in Balesar near here on Tuesday, an official said. After making some necessary checks, the Chetak helicopter flew back to an Army base in Jodhpur, defence spokesperso...

Soccer-UEFA Nations League draw

France and Croatia face a rematch of the World Cup final after being drawn together in their Nations League group for the second edition of the UEFA tournament. The pair are in Group 3 in League A, along with defending champions Portugal an...

Jailed Catalan leader cannot temporarily serve as EU lawmaker, EU's top court says

A jailed Catalan separatist leader elected to the European Parliament while in detention cannot serve as an EU lawmaker or enjoy immunity while his case is heard by the European Union Court of Justice, the EUs top court said on Tuesday.Orio...

Predators playing with heavy hearts in Minnesota

The Nashville Predators will play Tuesday night in Minnesota but their hearts will be back home. At least 22 people were killed late Monday and early Tuesday as tornadoes roared through the Nashville area, injuring more than 150 people and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020