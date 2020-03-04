Left Menu
Development News Edition

Committee to be formed to look into Assam tea estate lockout:

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:31 IST
Committee to be formed to look into Assam tea estate lockout:

Assam Assembly Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami on Wednesday said a committee will be formed to assess the situation that has arisen out of the lockout at Katikhira tea estate in Karimganj district. "I have taken this issue seriously. I will form a committee to look into the matter," Goswami said.

Tea Tribe Welfare Minister Sanjoy Kishan, while replying to a query by Congress MLA Rajdeep Goala during the Question Hour, informed the House that reconciliation efforts have failed due to non-cooperation by the management of the tea estate. The District Authority and Labour Welfare Department has been trying to settle the dispute between the management and the workers of the tea estate, where lockout was declared on September 25 last year, he said.

"Though several rounds of conciliation meetings were scheduled, the entire effort failed due to non-cooperation by the management," Kishan said. The management has attended only one meeting against two notices and insisted that the workers agree to certain conditions for lifting the lockout, he said.

"The workers did not agree with the terms and conditions offered by the management... the report under Section 12(4) of the Industrial Dispute Act is submitted by the conciliation officer. The dispute is referred for adjudication," the minister said. He informed the House that the assistant labour commissioner has submitted a report for issuing prohibitory order against the lockout and it has already been notified.

As there is no provision to provide relief to workers under the Industrial Dispute Act, the state government will try to engage them in MGNREGA work and provide them free water and medical facilities, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Ban on social media removed in J-K, Mobile internet speed still restricted to 2G, order effective till Mar 17

Removing a ban on social media platforms, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday allowed access to all web sites on 2G mobile data services and fixed line internet in the Union Territory till March 17. Earlier, only access to white-l...

Coronavirus: 3 Delhi-NCR schools closed, 2 advance spring break as precautionary measure

Three schools in the national capital and adjoining areas have announced holiday for students and staff as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus, while two schools advanced their spring break and others sent out advisorie...

CAG alleges irregularities in CIDCO projects in Navi Mumbai

The Comptroller and Auditor General CAG has pointed out poor planning and execution and financial irregularities in the works of over Rs 2,000 crore carried out by City and Industrial Development Corporation CIDCO, the Maharashtra governmen...

UK eases rules on sick pay to help those quarantined by coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would cut the number of days workers have to wait before they become eligible for the state minimum sick pay if they are isolating themselves because they may have coronavirus. The H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020