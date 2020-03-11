Left Menu
A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka

  • PTI
  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:10 IST
COVID-19 symptoms include running cold, sneezes, and coughs while in severe cases respiratory problems, shortness of breath or kidney failure. Image Credit: ANI

A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi: Government.

