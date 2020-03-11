A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnataka

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...
The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....
Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from enjoying the benefits of development....
Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....
The four candidates of the ruling YSR Congress on Wednesday filed their nomination papers for the biennial election to Rajya Sabha from Andhra Pradesh. Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, indu...
A virus cluster connected to a call centre in one of the busiest areas of Seoul has raised alarms that South Koreas outbreak thought to have been waning has gained a foothold in the more populated capital region. More than half of South K...
A 76-year-old man suspected to be infected with coronavirus dies in Karnatakas Kalaburagi Government....
A woman in Borghetto Santo Spirito in Italys Savona province has been stuck in her apartment with her husbands dead body for the last two days due to strict quarantine regime that has been clamped in the country in the wake of coronavirus b...