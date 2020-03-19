Checking coronavirus: Centre orders work from home, staggered working hours for its staff

The Centre on Thursday decided to allow 50 per cent of its employees to work from home and the remaining to attend office every day besides implementing different time slots for working hours, in its effort to further check the spread of coronavirus. The Heads of Department (HoDs) may ensure that 50 per cent of Group B andC employees are required to attend office every day and the remaining 50 per cent staff should be instructed to work from home, a Personnel Ministry order said. "All HoDs are advised to draft a weekly roster of duty for Group B and C staff and ask them to attend office on alternate weeks. While deciding the roster for the firstweek, HoDs are advised to include officials who are residing in close proximity to their office or use their own transport to travel to the offices," it said

Further, the working hours for all employees who attend office on a particular day should be staggered, the order said. It is suggested that three groups of employees may be formed and they are asked to attend office at three time slots -- 9 AM to 5.30 PM, 9.30 AM to 6 PM and 10 AM to 6.30 PM, the ministry said.

