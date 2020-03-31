101 from C'garh who attended Nizamuddin meet in quarantine

As many as 101 people from Chhattisgarh, who attended a religious congregation in New Delhis Nizamuddin, that has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus in the country, have been identified so far and placed under quarantine, officials said on Tuesday. The gathering at Markaz Nizamuddin, the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat in the national capital, was held earlier this month and it was attended by delegates from all over the country.

The state government has so far identified 101 people who had participated in the gathering, a senior official said here, adding they hail from different districts and some are natives of other states. "Of them, 32 have been placed under quarantine, while 69 are in isolation in different places," the official said, adding their medical screening is underway.

Most of them belong to Chhattisgarh, while the others hail from different states and were staying in mosques in cities, he said. Health department secretary Niharika Barik has directed district collectors to identify and trace all those those attended the event and carry out their medical examination.

Officials in Delhi had said that about 30 of those who attended the Nizamuddin event tested positive for coronavirus and at least three have succumbed to the infection in the last few days. Till Tuesday, Chhattisgarh reported eight COVID-19 cases. Of these, two were discharged from a Raipur hospital on Tuesday following recovery.

