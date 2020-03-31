Pakistan Army shells forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch

The Pakistan Army shelled forwards areas along the Line Of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said. They fired from small arms and shelled mortars in Balakote sector, he said, adding the Indian Army was giving a befitting reply.

There were 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the International Border (IB) as well as the LoC between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik had told Parliament on March 4. Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops were recorded in 2019, he had said.

