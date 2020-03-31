PWD official in ACB net

A deputy engineer with the Public Works Department was allegedly caught while taking a bribe here on Tuesday. Sriram Baburao Birare (51) had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh from a contractor for clearing his bills for work carried out at the Aurangabad Central Jail, said the Anti- Corruption Bureau.

The contractor agreed to pay him Rs one lakh beforehand and balance amount after the bills were cleared, said Deputy Superintendent of Police B V Gavade. After the contractor approached the ACB, a trap was laid and the deputy engineer was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe at home, the police officer said.

A case was being registered against the PWD official, he added..

