Man escapes from isolation ward, caught in HP's Kullu

A man who escaped from an isolation ward in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district has been caught by Kullu police after several hours on Tuesday, officials said. A resident of Balidhar village, he had escaped from the ward set up in a gurdwara premises in Mandi district, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said the man was caught near Larji area and he will be kept in an institutional quarantine facility now. Strict legal action will be taken against him, he added. Five more people were at the isolation wards set up at the gurdwara.

