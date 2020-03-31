TN CM calls on Guv, apprises him of virus containment measures

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan here and apprised him of the measures being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Palaniswami presented a report on the control measures being implemented by the State government to Purohit, an official release said.

The Chief Minister apprised the Governor of the string of steps being taken to thwart the spread of the virus and several other related aspects, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam told reporters. Purohit was appreciative of such steps and about Palaniswami himself being involved in the initiatives pursued, Shanmugam added.

