Following are the top stories at 10.45 pm: NATION DEL161 2NDLDALL VIRUS COVID-19: Search begins for Nizamuddin-linked suspected cases as tally increases across India New Delhi: Authorities launched a nationwide search on Tuesday for participants of a huge religious gathering held earlier this month in the national capital's Nizamuddin area, which has become the new epicentre of the deadly virus pandemic amid fears that thousands present there could have carried the infection to the length and breadth of the country. DEL128 LDALL LOCKDOWN Lockdown Day 7: Banks begin loan moratorium measures, but concerns mount over job losses and pay cuts New Delhi: Seeking to ease hardships faced by people during the ongoing lockdown, several banks on Tuesday initiated steps to effect the RBI-suggested moratorium on loans taken by their customers and e-retailers began deliveries, but job losses and pay cuts continued to haunt many even as authorities promised special facilities, including for migrant labourers.

DEL163 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 35, total cases 1,397 New Delhi: The number of novel coronavirus cases climbed to 1,397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country, while the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 35, according to the Union Health Ministry. DEL169 VIRUS-TREATMENT-GUIDELINES In fresh guidelines, Health Min recommends anti-malarial drug for COVID-19; removes anti-HIV drugs New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has recommended the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin on those severely suffering from COVID-19 who require ICU management.

DEL142 MHA-2NDLD MARKAZ 2100 foreigners visited India for Tablighi activities this year: MHA New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said 2,100 foreigners visited India for Tablighi activities since January 1 and all of them first reported at Tablighi Jammat's headquarters at Nizamuddin, which has apparently become a coronavirus hotspot. DEL167 MHA-TABLIGHI-2NDLD VISA Govt bans issuing tourist visa to foreign Tablighi activists New Delhi: The government on Tuesday decided not to issue tourist visa to any foreigner who wishes to visit India and take part in Tablighi Jamaat activities after the organisation's headquarters at Nizamuddin area turned out to be a hotspot for spread of coronavirus, officials said.

DEL173 LDALL DL-VIRUS-NIZAMUDDIN Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz emerges as coronavirus hotspot, its cleric booked New Delhi: The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus as 24 people tested positive for COVID-19 following which a major area has been sealed and an FIR lodged against its cleric for violating government orders. DEL88 VIRUS-MHA-LD SITUATION COVID-19: Over 21k camps operational in country, over 6.6 L people sheltered New Delhi: Over 21,000 relief camps have been made operational in the country where more than 6.6 lakh destitute people and those stranded because of the COVID-19 lockdown are sheltered as of now, the Union home ministry said on Tuesday. CAL18 BH-LD KILLING Man killed in Bihar for allegedly informing police about Mumbai returnees Sitamarhi: Villagers in Bihar beat a man to death on suspicion that he informed the police about two people who returned home recently from Maharashtra, which has reported the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, a senior official said on Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD11 VIRUS-LDALL SC-MIGRANT WORKERS COVID-19: 'Panic will destroy more lives than virus', says SC; directs govt to involve religious leaders to help migrant workers overcome panic New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to ensure that migrant workers kept in shelter homes are given food, medical aid, and also asked it to take assistance of trained counsellers and religious leaders of all faiths to help the migrants overcome their panic as "panic will destroy more lives than the virus". FOREIGN FGN24 UN-RESOLUTIONS United Nations: The UN Security Council, currently under China's Presidency, unanimously adopted four resolutions, voting for the first time remotely as diplomats and United Nations staff work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York. FGN51 VIRUS-UK-INDIAN-LD MP London: Veteran Indian-origin British lawmaker Virendra Sharma, just discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus infection, on Tuesday urged everyone to strictly follow the government's social distancing advice to help control the pandemic that has claimed over 1,400 lives in the country.

BUSINESS DEL156 BIZ-GOVT-LD BORROWING Govt to borrow Rs 4.88 lakh cr in first half of FY21: DEA Secretary Atanu Chakraborty New Delhi: The government will borrow Rs 4.88 lakh crore in the first half of fiscal 2020-21 starting April 1 to shore up resources amid a war it is wagging to contain economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The government has front-loaded borrowing as it proposes to raise nearly 63 per cent of total in the first half (April-September). DEL171 BIZ-LD VIRUS-TAX-ORDINANCE Govt promulgates Ordinance to give effect to I-T compliance, full deduction for donation to PM-CARES New Delhi: The government on Tuesday brought in an Ordinance to give effect to various reliefs measures, including extended deadline for filing income tax, customs and central excise returns, to help taxpayers tide over the coronavirus crisis.

AAR AAR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.