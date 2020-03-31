No relaxation of lockdown norms: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the 21-day nationwide lockdown norms have not been relaxed by the state government. Notably, A 52-year-old man tested positive for COVID- 19 in Silchar on the same day, making it the first case of coronavirus infection in the state.

Sonowal said that the lockdown will remain in force till April 14 as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said here. The state government, however, took some measures to ensure availability of essential services and goods, Sonowal said and appealed to the people to strictly follow the norms of social distancing, and make the lockdown a success in the state.

The chief minister also informed that the council of ministers of the state government took some important decisions and announced an economic package on Monday to provide relief to the poor and needy families of the state during the lockdown period. Meanwhile, the Assam government on Monday said construction of embankments and work in tea gardens and agricultural farms would be exempted from the ambit of the lockdown from April 1, freeing lakhs of people from the restrictions of social distancing to fight COVID-19.

