Left Menu
Development News Edition

No relaxation of lockdown norms: Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 23:02 IST
No relaxation of lockdown norms: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the 21-day nationwide lockdown norms have not been relaxed by the state government. Notably, A 52-year-old man tested positive for COVID- 19 in Silchar on the same day, making it the first case of coronavirus infection in the state.

Sonowal said that the lockdown will remain in force till April 14 as declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier, a release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said here. The state government, however, took some measures to ensure availability of essential services and goods, Sonowal said and appealed to the people to strictly follow the norms of social distancing, and make the lockdown a success in the state.

The chief minister also informed that the council of ministers of the state government took some important decisions and announced an economic package on Monday to provide relief to the poor and needy families of the state during the lockdown period. Meanwhile, the Assam government on Monday said construction of embankments and work in tea gardens and agricultural farms would be exempted from the ambit of the lockdown from April 1, freeing lakhs of people from the restrictions of social distancing to fight COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown effect: Emergency wards across country see surge in severe alcohol withdrawal symptom cases

Amid a lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, health facilities across the country are seeing a surge in patients with severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms--reveals a report published by the All India Institute of Medic...

Slovakia registers first coronavirus death

Slovakia on Tuesday registered its first death linked to the coronavirus, according to data from the National Health Information Centre.As of midnight on Monday, Slovakia had 363 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.The central European...

First ventilators from new UK production run due this weekend

The first medical ventilators which Britain has recently ordered from businesses will be ready this weekend and available to the National Health Service next week, as the country seeks to boost capacity in the coronavirus outbreak.Britain h...

Telangana finance minister distributes 12 kg rice, Rs 500 cash to migrant workers

In the first phase of a camp set up by the State government, Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday distributed 12 kg rice and Rs 500 in cash to migrant workers in Siddipet. The minister said that it is the responsibility of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020