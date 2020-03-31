Man dies of COVID-19 in West Bengal, toll rises to 4

A man died of coronavirus at a state-run hospital here on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal to 4, officials said

The man, whose identity hasn't been revealed yet, died at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital

West Bengal has reported 28 coronavirus cases so far, including the four deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

