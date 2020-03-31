Jharkhand Chief Secretary D K Tiwari retires

Jharkhand Chief Secretary D K Tiwari retired on Tuesday after serving for 34 years. Tiwari will be succeeded by Sukhdev Singh, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other senior officials felicitated Tiwari, a 1986-batch IAS officer. Your role in the all-round development of Jharkhand has been important. You discharged your responsibilities with commitment and dedication, Soren said after presenting Tiwari with a shawl and a memento.

